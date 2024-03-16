Comparing Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $173.03 million N/A N/A N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust $1.33 billion 1.38 $76.40 million $0.32 36.70

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 5.76% 3.79% 1.55%

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

