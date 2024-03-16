Comparing Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) are both index companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A Ormat Technologies 15.00% 5.09% 2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 1,799.04 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $829.42 million 4.64 $124.40 million $2.09 30.53

Analyst Ratings

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spine Injury Solutions and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Ormat Technologies 0 4 3 0 2.43

Ormat Technologies has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers battery energy storage systems and related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.