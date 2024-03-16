Comparing Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and East Resources Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $841.49 million 1.97 $130.62 million $17.71 13.06 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 15.45% 18.83% 4.38% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus target price of $250.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

