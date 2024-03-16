Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFRZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Conifer Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNFRZ opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
Conifer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conifer
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.