Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Conifer Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNFRZ opened at $13.03 on Friday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81.
Conifer Company Profile
