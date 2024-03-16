Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Conifer Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNFRZ opened at $13.03 on Friday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

