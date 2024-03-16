ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.04. 17,549,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,875. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

