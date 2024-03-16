Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

CNSL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $499.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 393,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

