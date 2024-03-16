Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.87

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 2059157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

