Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 15.40% 13.27% 7.78% U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.19 billion 1.51 $422.48 million $0.70 11.10 U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.58 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.77

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and U.S. Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Point Energy and U.S. Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.96%. U.S. Energy has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Crescent Point Energy.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats U.S. Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

