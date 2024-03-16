Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $139.78 Average PT from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $128.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

