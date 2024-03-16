CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Trimmed by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

CSX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 17,757,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.