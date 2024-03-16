CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
