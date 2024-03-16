Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells $138,402.88 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.3 %

CFR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.02. 783,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,012. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after buying an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after buying an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.