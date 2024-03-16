Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $172.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,078,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

