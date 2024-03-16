Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,595 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,264,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $9,255,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

