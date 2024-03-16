Curated Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $89.71. 1,637,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,849. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Toro

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.