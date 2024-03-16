Curated Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 75,727,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.