Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,153,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,142,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.64 and a 12-month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

