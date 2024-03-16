Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.52.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $77.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,580,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,109. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $584.71 and a 200 day moving average of $573.63. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

