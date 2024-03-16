Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.62. 293,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

