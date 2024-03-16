Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,884 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,698,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,117,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.