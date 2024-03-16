Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,948 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 281,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 210,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,506 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.45. 8,046,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,160. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

