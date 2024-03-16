Curated Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,825,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

