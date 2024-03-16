Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cutera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cutera

Cutera Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.70. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.