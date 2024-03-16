Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
