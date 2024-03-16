Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.43. 13,234,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,298% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Cybin Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

