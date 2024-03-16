Czech National Bank Purchases 136 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average is $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

