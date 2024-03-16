Czech National Bank Sells 124 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $470.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

