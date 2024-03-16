Czech National Bank Sells 324 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

