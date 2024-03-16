Czech National Bank Sells 450 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,820 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after buying an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after buying an additional 231,782 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

