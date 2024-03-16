Czech National Bank Sells 706 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Corteva by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

