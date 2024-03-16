D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.65.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %
DHI opened at $151.70 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
