Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 42,080 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,363,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.