Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

