DBK Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.