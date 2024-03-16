DBK Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
