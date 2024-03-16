DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. 5,914,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

