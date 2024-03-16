DBK Financial Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 208,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,259. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

