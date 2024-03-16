DBK Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

