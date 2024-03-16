DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 81 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,887,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

