Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Michael Bruce Campbell Sells 5,500 Shares

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$59,125.00.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 0.4 %

DE traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.46. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 52 week low of C$5.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.50.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

