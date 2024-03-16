Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,044 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.39. 3,448,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

