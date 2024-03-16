Desjardins Comments on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

KRR opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$5.61. The company has a market cap of C$835.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.35.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

