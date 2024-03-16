Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Posts Earnings Results

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.