Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $191.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

