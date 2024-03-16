Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $426.91 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $447.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.46 and a 200-day moving average of $361.97.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 37.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDS

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.