Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dillard’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $426.91 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $447.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.46 and a 200-day moving average of $361.97.
Dillard’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.
Institutional Trading of Dillard’s
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.
