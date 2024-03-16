Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stock Position Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4,920.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFIS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 127,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

