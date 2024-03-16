Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 650,266 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,585 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 909,958 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,185,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 324,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

