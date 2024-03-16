Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,886 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $198.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.79. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

