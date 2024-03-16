Diversified Trust Co Acquires 49,476 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 229.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,116 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Masco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Masco by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after purchasing an additional 282,151 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

MAS stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

