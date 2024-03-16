Diversified Trust Co Acquires 577 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,324.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,221.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,145.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

