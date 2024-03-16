Diversified Trust Co Buys 30,577 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $470.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.99 and a 52 week high of $476.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.01. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.